ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Given Buy Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $320.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 5.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ANSS. Loop Capital boosted their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price target on ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.17.

ANSS traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $303.47. The company had a trading volume of 144,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,091. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $330.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.81. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $194.23 and a 12-month high of $351.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 50.83, a P/E/G ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.24.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.11. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total transaction of $147,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,214.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ANSYS news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total transaction of $501,109.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,383.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total transaction of $147,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,214.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,238 shares of company stock worth $23,261,277. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 49,429 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in ANSYS by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

