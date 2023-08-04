Andrew Carnie Sells 21,860 Shares of Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Stock

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Carnie sold 21,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $127,443.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,612.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Andrew Carnie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 28th, Andrew Carnie sold 18,108 shares of Soho House & Co Inc. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total transaction of $104,302.08.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Andrew Carnie sold 18,227 shares of Soho House & Co Inc. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $102,253.47.

On Monday, July 24th, Andrew Carnie sold 15,100 shares of Soho House & Co Inc. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $82,144.00.

On Friday, July 21st, Andrew Carnie sold 11,858 shares of Soho House & Co Inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $63,558.88.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Andrew Carnie sold 20,238 shares of Soho House & Co Inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $109,082.82.

Soho House & Co Inc. Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of SHCO stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. Soho House & Co Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Soho House & Co Inc. ( NYSE:SHCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $255.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.96 million. Soho House & Co Inc. had a negative net margin of 19.62% and a negative return on equity of 1,654.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.

About Soho House & Co Inc.

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. These members use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

