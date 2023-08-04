Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.46, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS.
Andersons Price Performance
Shares of Andersons stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $53.01. The stock had a trading volume of 343,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,421. Andersons has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $53.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.33.
Andersons Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Andersons’s payout ratio is presently 29.72%.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANDE. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Andersons by 822.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,585,000 after purchasing an additional 448,195 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 35.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 973,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,926,000 after buying an additional 255,347 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Andersons in the first quarter worth about $7,076,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,650,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,999,000 after acquiring an additional 120,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Andersons by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,223,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,577,000 after acquiring an additional 91,659 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Andersons from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their target price on Andersons from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Andersons Company Profile
The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Andersons
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- Starbucks Market at a Turning Point: Is a Breakout Imminent?
Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.