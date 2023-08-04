Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Allison Transmission (ALSN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN):

8/1/2023 – Allison Transmission had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $62.00 to $63.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/31/2023 – Allison Transmission had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $42.00 to $48.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/31/2023 – Allison Transmission had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $49.00 to $57.00.

7/28/2023 – Allison Transmission had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $53.00 to $67.00.

7/15/2023 – Allison Transmission was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/7/2023 – Allison Transmission was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/25/2023 – Allison Transmission was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/17/2023 – Allison Transmission was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/9/2023 – Allison Transmission was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.19. The stock had a trading volume of 706,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,348. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $60.17. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.31. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $113,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,849.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 54.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,462,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $155,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,399 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth about $49,812,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth about $16,514,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 309.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 627,556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,391,000 after purchasing an additional 474,287 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,939,000. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

