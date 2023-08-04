Analysts Offer Predictions for V.F. Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of V.F. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.15. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for V.F.’s current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for V.F.’s FY2025 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Get V.F. alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

V.F. Trading Up 4.1 %

NYSE:VFC traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.82. 1,388,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,303,480. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.47, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. V.F. has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $48.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.31.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 400.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VFC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 6.0% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA boosted its holdings in V.F. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 57,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of V.F. by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.