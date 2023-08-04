Analysts Offer Predictions for TFI International Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:TFI)

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of TFI International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will earn $10.93 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.56.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut TFI International from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

TFI International Stock Performance

TFI International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.464 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

