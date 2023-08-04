Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of AMPE stock opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $1.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.72.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Ampio Pharmaceuticals
About Ampio Pharmaceuticals
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ampio Pharmaceuticals
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.