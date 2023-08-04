AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $105.00. The stock had previously closed at $101.68, but opened at $94.23. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. AMN Healthcare Services shares last traded at $92.28, with a volume of 238,366 shares changing hands.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMN. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.83.

In other news, Director Daphne E. Jones sold 1,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $109,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,799 shares in the company, valued at $854,536.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after purchasing an additional 21,265 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter worth about $18,608,000. Eley Financial Management Inc boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 22,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.96 and its 200 day moving average is $96.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $991.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 45.31%. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

