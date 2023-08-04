Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $17.80-$18.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.6-$27.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.02 billion.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $230.70. 2,280,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,454,920. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $123.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $296.67.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $249.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $45,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

