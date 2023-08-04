AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.18-$6.26 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AMETEK also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.18-6.26 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AME shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $175.29.

AME traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $157.85. 911,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,212. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $110.87 and a 1-year high of $164.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.62. The stock has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.73%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 9.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 12.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 45.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 41.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

