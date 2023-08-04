AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.18-6.26 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.11. The company issued revenue guidance of up mid-to-high single digits, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.63 billion. AMETEK also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.18-$6.26 EPS.

AMETEK Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AME traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.62. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $110.87 and a 12 month high of $164.75.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AMETEK will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $175.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AME. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in AMETEK by 726.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Featured Stories

