Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.06 Per Share

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Ameris Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the bank will earn $4.06 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.97. The consensus estimate for Ameris Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.15 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ABCB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of ABCB remained flat at $44.36 during mid-day trading on Friday. 34,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,130. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.52. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.15. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $28.33 and a one year high of $54.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.21). Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameris Bancorp

In other Ameris Bancorp news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $292,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,735 shares in the company, valued at $8,445,498.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Nicole S. Stokes acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $29,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,368.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $292,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,445,498.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 29,490 shares of company stock valued at $898,226. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ameris Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 412.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ameris Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.