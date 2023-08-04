American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS.

Shares of American International Group stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.69. 3,235,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,527,666. American International Group has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.52 and a 200-day moving average of $56.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.37%.

AIG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American International Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.79.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $26,139.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,405.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 426,395,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,928,918,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $26,139.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,405.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,732,218 shares of company stock worth $1,394,947,575 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of American International Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in American International Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

