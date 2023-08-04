American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Receives $66.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd.

In other news, major shareholder International Group American acquired 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total value of $33,953.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,629.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder International Group American acquired 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 85,732,218 shares of company stock worth $1,394,947,575 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,444,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,346,125,000 after buying an additional 2,967,775 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 30.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,807,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,601,833,000 after buying an additional 7,413,947 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 12.1% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,061,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $808,874,000 after buying an additional 1,737,362 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 27.2% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,156,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,275,000 after buying an additional 3,243,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,407,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $673,990,000 after buying an additional 180,340 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIG opened at $61.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.17. American International Group has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $64.88.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. American International Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.37%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

