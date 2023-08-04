American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,099 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $9,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $1,065,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 40,748 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,084 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $188.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $197.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $172.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.88.

AXP traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.31. 1,485,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,293,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $182.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

