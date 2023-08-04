American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $11.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.37. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $17.09.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth $432,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

Featured Stories

