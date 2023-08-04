American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Raised to $15.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 2.2 %

AEO traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,873,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,221,549. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.56. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.37.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

