American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Stock Price Down 8.9%

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.33 and last traded at $8.36. Approximately 853,516 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,090,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $957.22 million, a PE ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXL. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 20.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,940 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 95.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 29,891 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 12,124 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,521 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Featured Articles

