American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of American Airlines Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the airline will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.75. The consensus estimate for American Airlines Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s FY2023 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AAL. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.96.

AAL opened at $16.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.55. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.57.

In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $27,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,801.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 130.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 57.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

