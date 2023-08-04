AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded AMC Networks from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMC Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.60.

AMC Networks Stock Performance

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $12.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.92. The stock has a market cap of $528.16 million, a PE ratio of 122.81 and a beta of 1.20. AMC Networks has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $717.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.77 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 0.23%. AMC Networks’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Networks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 209.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in AMC Networks by 315.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AMC Networks by 2,007.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Networks during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in AMC Networks by 237.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments. The Domestic Operations segment includes programming services and AMC Broadcasting and Technology.

