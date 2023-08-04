Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $185.00 at Susquehanna

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price upped by Susquehanna from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $111.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.31.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $11.93 on Friday, reaching $140.84. 43,336,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,629,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Amazon.com has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 335.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.71.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,291,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,305 shares of company stock worth $8,606,808 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

