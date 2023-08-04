Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Posts Earnings Results

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Altice USA had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Altice USA Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of ATUS traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.78. 1,862,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,440,447. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.42. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $12.28. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -364.64 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Altice USA in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Altice USA by 798.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its position in Altice USA by 60.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 22,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8,351 shares during the period. 56.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $4.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altice USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ATUS

About Altice USA

(Get Free Report)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.