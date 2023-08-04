Altair Engineering’s (ALTR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $77.00 target price on the software’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALTR. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Altair Engineering Stock Down 10.3 %

Shares of ALTR stock traded down $7.26 on Friday, reaching $63.31. 402,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,981. Altair Engineering has a one year low of $43.17 and a one year high of $78.49. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.08, a PEG ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.18 and a 200-day moving average of $67.78.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $166.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Altair Engineering

In related news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 100,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.42, for a total value of $7,442,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Raoul Maitra sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $61,576.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,568.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.42, for a total transaction of $7,442,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 270,608 shares of company stock valued at $19,998,751. Insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.8% in the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 11,174,200 shares of the software’s stock worth $805,772,000 after buying an additional 303,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,883,495 shares of the software’s stock valued at $215,947,000 after purchasing an additional 73,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock valued at $314,217,000 after purchasing an additional 339,610 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 3.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,683,768 shares of the software’s stock valued at $265,637,000 after purchasing an additional 120,957 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,882,029 shares of the software’s stock valued at $130,377,000 after purchasing an additional 452,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

