ALS Limited (ASX:ALQ) Insider Buys A$175,669.80 in Stock

ALS Limited (ASX:ALQ – Get Free Report) insider Malcom Deane acquired 15,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$11.30 ($7.58) per share, with a total value of A$175,669.80 ($117,899.19).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.194 dividend. This is a boost from ALS’s previous Final dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. ALS’s payout ratio is currently 68.42%.

ALS Limited provides professional technical services primarily in the areas of testing, measurement, and inspection in Africa, Asia/Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas. The company operates through Commodities and Life Sciences segments. The Commodities segment offers assaying and analytical testing, and metallurgical services for the mining and mineral exploration companies.

