AlpInvest Partners B.V. Invests $3.15 Million in Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN)

AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 988,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,000. Valens Semiconductor accounts for approximately 0.8% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. AlpInvest Partners B.V. owned about 1.00% of Valens Semiconductor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Valens Semiconductor by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 178,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 27,846 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL lifted its stake in Valens Semiconductor by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Valens Semiconductor by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 202,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 67,357 shares in the last quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd bought a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Valens Semiconductor by 500.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 761,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 634,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Shares of VLN stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,149. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.28. Valens Semiconductor Ltd. has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $5.99.

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 million. Valens Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Valens Semiconductor Ltd. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

