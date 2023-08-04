Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Trims Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,184,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,970 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 6.7% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd owned 0.16% of Danaher worth $298,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,057,164,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,364,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,158,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,134 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,384,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $391,011,000. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR traded down $2.46 on Friday, hitting $255.00. 1,315,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,014,693. The business’s fifty day moving average is $241.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.51. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $221.22 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total value of $2,922,668.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,979,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Linda Filler sold 10,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $2,651,947.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,152 shares in the company, valued at $9,929,058. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total value of $2,922,668.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,179 shares of company stock valued at $16,939,454 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.13.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

