Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Purchases 778,069 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 54.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,217,948 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 778,069 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises approximately 5.2% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $230,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,155 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 71,729 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,867 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 740 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Price Performance
Starbucks stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,166,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,417,440. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.32. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $81.67 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $116.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93.
Starbucks Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.63%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.52.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
