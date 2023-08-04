Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Invests $151.15 Million in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,215,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,147,000. Airbnb makes up about 3.4% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.19% of Airbnb at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Airbnb by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. True Capital Management increased its position in Airbnb by 1.0% during the first quarter. True Capital Management now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 76.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Airbnb by 33.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Airbnb by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.05. The company had a trading volume of 6,297,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,217,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $154.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.51. The company has a market cap of $90.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $124.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $53,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 206,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,872,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $53,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 206,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,872,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $37,040,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,386,163.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,605,330 shares of company stock worth $340,099,419. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

