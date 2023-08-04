Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Increases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.0% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 58.8% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 325.8% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.60. 2,508,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,482,804. The firm has a market cap of $366.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $158.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,315,668.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962 shares in the company, valued at $150,908.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.82.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

