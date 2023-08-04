Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $25.51 Million Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,250 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide accounts for approximately 0.6% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Otis Worldwide worth $25,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 1.0 %

Otis Worldwide stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.70. 545,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,466. The company has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.95. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $91.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.46.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.