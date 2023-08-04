Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) PT Raised to $22.00

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alphatec from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Alphatec from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Shares of Alphatec stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.89. 1,932,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,288. Alphatec has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $19.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.49.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $109.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphatec will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 6,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $117,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,220,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,976,452. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphatec news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 6,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $117,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,220,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,976,452. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 9,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $149,666.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,890.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,900,959 shares of company stock valued at $28,433,196. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Alphatec by 6.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,654 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Alphatec by 8.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Alphatec by 7.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphatec by 2.7% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

