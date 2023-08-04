Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 48.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ATEC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Alphatec from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphatec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Get Alphatec alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ATEC

Alphatec Stock Down 1.5 %

ATEC opened at $16.88 on Friday. Alphatec has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $19.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average of $15.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.28.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $109.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphatec will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alphatec

In related news, Director L-5 Healthcare Partners, Llc sold 1,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $25,296,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,081,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,893,285.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director L-5 Healthcare Partners, Llc sold 1,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $25,296,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,081,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,893,285.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 6,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $117,756.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,220,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,976,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,900,959 shares of company stock worth $28,433,196. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,943,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,845,000 after acquiring an additional 34,257 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphatec by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,502,419 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,612,000 after purchasing an additional 69,652 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphatec by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,944,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,928,000 after purchasing an additional 17,952 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphatec by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,767,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,693 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Alphatec by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,071,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,586,000 after acquiring an additional 483,935 shares in the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphatec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.