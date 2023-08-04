Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Sun Country Airlines as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 44,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 578,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 201,804 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 719,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,414,000 after buying an additional 8,448 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $800,000.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNCY traded down $3.58 on Friday, hitting $16.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,014,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,780. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $945.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.81 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNCY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Sun Country Airlines

Insider Activity

In related news, VP William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $44,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,431 shares in the company, valued at $255,140.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO David M. Davis sold 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $33,031.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,490 shares in the company, valued at $706,635.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $44,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,140.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,508,249 shares of company stock worth $70,809,515 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Sun Country Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.