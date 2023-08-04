Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Sells 2,940 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET traded up $2.22 on Friday, reaching $179.98. 1,994,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,038,416. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.76 and its 200-day moving average is $151.49. The company has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.20 and a twelve month high of $190.65.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 32.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.60, for a total transaction of $367,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,760,085.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.04, for a total value of $2,390,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,748,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,501,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.60, for a total value of $367,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,946 shares in the company, valued at $13,760,085.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,656 shares of company stock valued at $29,904,773 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

