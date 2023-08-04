Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,796,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $678,932,000 after acquiring an additional 451,263 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,824,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,062,000 after buying an additional 145,678 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,595,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,421,000 after acquiring an additional 805,359 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,425,000 after acquiring an additional 30,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 36.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,899,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,762,000 after acquiring an additional 506,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of LSCC stock traded up $1.26 on Friday, hitting $92.25. The stock had a trading volume of 968,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,248. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $44.53 and a twelve month high of $98.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 45.48% and a net margin of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LSCC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 8,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $736,240.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 782,432 shares in the company, valued at $64,871,437.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 8,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $736,240.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 782,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,871,437.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 406 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total transaction of $34,380.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,029 shares in the company, valued at $171,815.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,378 shares of company stock valued at $7,545,223. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.