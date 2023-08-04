Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Purchases 23,925 Shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT – Free Report) by 54.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,925 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.72% of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $313,000.

NYSEARCA SENT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.03. 681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,562. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.67. AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $25.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.31.

The AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (SENT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that uses data analytics to invest in US-listed stocks with near-term revenue upside potential while hedging overall market exposure. SENT was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

