Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Invests $1.49 Million in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 46,831 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.50. The company had a trading volume of 18,828,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,303,814. The company has a market capitalization of $92.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.80. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.94 and a 1-year high of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.03.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Uber Technologies

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,351,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,485,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,832,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,143 shares of company stock valued at $10,798,399 over the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.