Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Grows Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 97.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,267 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up 0.6% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,479,000 after buying an additional 57,678,466 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,937,315,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,669,000 after buying an additional 10,722,435 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,090,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,834,000 after buying an additional 4,147,833 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095,881 shares in the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,210,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,381,082. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.30. The stock has a market cap of $262.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $65.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,210,343. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,210,343. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 223,974 shares of company stock valued at $13,970,453. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.