Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,847 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after acquiring an additional 29,170,366 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,033,348,000. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 15,607.4% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,249,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785,277 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Guggenheim cut their target price on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.07.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,477,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,984,936. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.54. The firm has a market cap of $259.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.57.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

