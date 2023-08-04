Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.1% during the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 42.9% during the first quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,112,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,835,592. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $265.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.14, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.52 and a 12-month high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 239.34%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

