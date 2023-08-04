Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,823 DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,823 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,257 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,737 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,047 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:DKS traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.37. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.32 and a 1 year high of $152.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DKS shares. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $144.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $236,831.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $236,831.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $2,224,225.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,220,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,139 shares of company stock valued at $3,583,419 in the last quarter. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

