Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $210.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.13% from the stock’s current price.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $415.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.05.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ALNY stock traded down $4.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.63. The company had a trading volume of 400,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,775. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.10 and its 200 day moving average is $201.77. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $179.19 and a fifty-two week high of $242.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.97) by $0.57. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 93.13%. The company had revenue of $319.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.00) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,480.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.