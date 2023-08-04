Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Given New $48.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Allison Transmission from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.86.

Shares of ALSN opened at $58.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.21. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $32.63 and a 12-month high of $60.17.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.95 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,928,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $402,707,000 after acquiring an additional 39,841 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,451,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $472,836,000 after acquiring an additional 71,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $186,230,000 after acquiring an additional 21,742 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,517,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $159,146,000 after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 54.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,462,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $155,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,399 shares in the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

