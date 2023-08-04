Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the auto parts company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th.

Allison Transmission has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Allison Transmission has a dividend payout ratio of 12.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Allison Transmission to earn $7.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.0%.

Allison Transmission Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ALSN traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.19. 706,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.27 and its 200-day moving average is $49.21. Allison Transmission has a fifty-two week low of $32.63 and a fifty-two week high of $60.17.

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.95 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 71.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1,630.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 9,480.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.86.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Further Reading

