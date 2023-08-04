Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Holdings Raised by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 50.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205,685 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.24% of Alliant Energy worth $32,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNT. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on LNT. 888 reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.28.

Alliant Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Alliant Energy stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $51.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,787,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.55. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.12 and a 200-day moving average of $53.19.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $912.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.35%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

