Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.72, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $683.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.10 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

ALGT stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.11. 60,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,423. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $62.94 and a twelve month high of $130.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.69.

In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total transaction of $100,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,458 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,396.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total transaction of $100,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,396.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $69,505.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 97,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,590,337.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 97,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,946,000 after purchasing an additional 25,652 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,926,000 after purchasing an additional 8,542 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALGT shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $105.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.73.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

