Allegheny Financial Group LTD Reduces Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.03.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.4 %

HD stock traded up $1.35 on Thursday, reaching $329.85. 2,426,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,938,704. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $331.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.