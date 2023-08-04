Allegheny Financial Group LTD Buys 522 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 26.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after acquiring an additional 18,317 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,129,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,307,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 51,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,826,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $451.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,152,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,122,658. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $461.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $441.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $419.21.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

