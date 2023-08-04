Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Aew Capital Management L P

Aew Capital Management L P decreased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,824 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P owned approximately 0.08% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $17,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 100.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth about $61,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 351,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,935,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ARE traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.75. 1,157,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,013. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.92. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.81 and a 52-week high of $172.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($1.69). The business had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.22 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 147.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.88.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.