Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $41.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 411.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alector from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alector presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

Alector Trading Up 20.8 %

Shares of Alector stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. Alector has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.20. Alector had a negative net margin of 107.05% and a negative return on equity of 57.31%. The firm had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Alector will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $36,259.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,651,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,392,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alector news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,255 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $36,259.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,651,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,392,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Kenkare-Mitra sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $28,234.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,628.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,397 shares of company stock valued at $71,739 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alector by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,583,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,944,000 after acquiring an additional 215,296 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,387,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,436 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,931,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,517,000 after acquiring an additional 650,187 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alector by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,753,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,426,000 after purchasing an additional 44,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alector by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,914,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,770,000 after buying an additional 78,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

